SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Lowered to $59.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

SSNC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.57. 73,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

