Steem Dollars Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30,778.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $30,778.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011310 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,900.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.79 or 0.02761531 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002067 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00659544 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,647,933 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, GOPAX, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.