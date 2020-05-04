Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$16.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Stelco has a 52-week low of C$3.24 and a 52-week high of C$18.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $496.00 million and a PE ratio of 28.18.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

