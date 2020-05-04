Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,937,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,300,000 after buying an additional 855,470 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after buying an additional 743,893 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 816.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 699,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 623,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after buying an additional 503,385 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

