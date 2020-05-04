Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of O opened at $51.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.67. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

