Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 538.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $30,180,305.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,290,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,386 shares of company stock worth $110,168,806 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $138.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.86. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $181.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1,732.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.