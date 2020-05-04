Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $44.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.66.

