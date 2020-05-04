Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 23,418 Shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,418 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBH. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CBH opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

