Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $86.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James cut their target price on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

