Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May, 4th (AGLE, BDTX, CHKP, EUXTF, FTNT, KROS, MXL, NVO, QCOM, RLMD)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 4th:

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc alerts:

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP). They issued an inline rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS). They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). They issued a market perform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.