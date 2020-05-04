Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 4th (AGNC, BBDC, BIG, CABGY, CFG, CHH, CLGX, CONE, COP, EIX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 4th:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. Maxim Group currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $81.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Haitong Securities (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $104.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip is expected to benefit from improvement in bookings across industrial, data center, and automotive end markets. The company’s expanding product portfolio, driven by new product launches, will likely be a key catalyst. Robust adoption of 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers, also bode well. Moreover, the company is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Atmel acquisitions. Also, new design wins for the company’s PolarFire solutions are expected to drive FPGA revenues. However, significant exposure to Asian markets amid coronavirus outbreak is expected to put pressure on revenues. Markedly, the company anticipates that the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic will lead to weakened demand for its products. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

