STRAKS Price Hits $0.0006 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $14,821.17 and $59.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,881.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.02335723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.30 or 0.02762111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00533487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00692597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00082166 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00496595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

