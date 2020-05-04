Streamr DATAcoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.50 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $48.19 million and $13.50 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.62 or 0.02315370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00191317 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00065195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Coinone, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Binance, DragonEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

