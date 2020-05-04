StrongHands (SHND) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $561,011.29 and approximately $328.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,839,247,565 coins and its circulating supply is 16,426,053,211 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Coindeal, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, STEX, BiteBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

