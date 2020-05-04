Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMLP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.93. 161,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,295. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

