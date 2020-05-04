SunTrust Banks Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

NYSE:PE opened at $8.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $21.16.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 307.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 84,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,890 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 364.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Parsley Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 298,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Parsley Energy by 57.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

