SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $84.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.24. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.