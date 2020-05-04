SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SM. Barclays raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.