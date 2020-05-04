SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital cut Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.95. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000.

In related news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

