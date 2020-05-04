SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

MRO opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210,804 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 208,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 889,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 121,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

