SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DVN. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Devon Energy stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 3.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

