SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $72.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

