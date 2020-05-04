SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Edward Jones downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $162.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Shares of PXD opened at $82.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.