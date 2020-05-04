SVB Leerink Weighs in on Inflarx NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inflarx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inflarx’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Inflarx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inflarx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

IFRX opened at $6.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. Inflarx has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $46.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inflarx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 596.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 1st quarter worth $9,609,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

