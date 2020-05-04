SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSREY. ValuEngine cut SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut SWISS RE LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SWISS RE LTD/S stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

