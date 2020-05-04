TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes $2.62 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. Apple accounts for 0.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.