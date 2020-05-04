Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.57

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5742 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Tc Pipelines has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Tc Pipelines has a payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Tc Pipelines to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.4%.

Shares of TRP traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.18. 1,875,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,415. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

