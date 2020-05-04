Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.41.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,173. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$76.58. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.39.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03. The business had revenue of C$3.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0999999 EPS for the current year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

