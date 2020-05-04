TD Securities Lowers Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$73.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.38.

Toromont Industries stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$62.89. 143,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.24. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$52.36 and a 52-week high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total value of C$427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,232,160. Insiders sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $719,180 in the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

