TD Securities Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$24.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTY. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on MTY Food Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of MTY traded down C$1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.80. 179,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,212. The company has a market capitalization of $581.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$68.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 2.4908425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

