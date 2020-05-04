TD Securities Raises Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$27.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TOY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Spin Master from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.33.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TSE TOY traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.55. 163,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.00. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$9.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.88.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$624.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.73 million. Analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 0.9675431 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.