TD Securities Trims Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Target Price to C$17.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

WTE traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.30. 210,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,236. The company has a market cap of $922.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$11.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.48.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.3427705 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

