Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $169.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 408 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

