Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) have trended very negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Telson Mining earned a news sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CVE:TSN remained flat at $C$0.09 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. Telson Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21.

Telson Mining

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

