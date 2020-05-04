Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 99,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,844. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

