Tenable Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenable in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). William Blair also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of TENB opened at $24.96 on Monday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $974,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $595,068.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,866,980.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,739. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after buying an additional 1,570,435 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Tenable by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,998,000 after purchasing an additional 523,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 681,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tenable by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 132,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

