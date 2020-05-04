Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research firms have commented on TS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE TS traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 768,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 16.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

