Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Raised by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 12,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,119,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $15,912,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,061 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,382,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

