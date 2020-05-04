Tezos Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00030567 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and $235.24 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010090 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 709,275,263 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

