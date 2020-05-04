Thar Token (THAR) Trading Up 28.4% Over Last 7 Days

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. Thar Token has a market cap of $22,602.87 and $16.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000138 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,927 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

