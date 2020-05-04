The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,851 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $37,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $42,457,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,813,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 651,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 118,110 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of KO traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,340,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,787,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

