The Force Protocol Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005443 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001275 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.