Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.4% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 752.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

TMO traded down $3.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $346.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

