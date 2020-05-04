THETA Market Cap Reaches $124.72 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, THETA has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Coinbit, Bithumb and IDEX. THETA has a total market capitalization of $124.72 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Fatbtc, Bithumb, Gate.io, Hotbit, Huobi, Coinbit, DDEX, Upbit, IDEX and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

