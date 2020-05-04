Ties.DB (TIE) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $172,996.56 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ties.DB has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.52 or 0.02328020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00191398 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00064503 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

