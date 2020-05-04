Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given a C$66.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) received a C$66.00 price target from Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$81.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.38.

Shares of TIH traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$62.89. 143,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.24. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$52.36 and a 52-week high of C$74.68. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total value of C$285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,659,660. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $719,180.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

