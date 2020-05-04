Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$81.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.38.

TSE TIH traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 143,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,029. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$74.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total value of C$427,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,232,160. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $719,180.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

