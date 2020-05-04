Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TIH. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$81.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.38.

Shares of TIH traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$62.89. The company had a trading volume of 143,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.24. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$52.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.68.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total transaction of C$285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,659,660. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $719,180.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

