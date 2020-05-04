TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $572.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

