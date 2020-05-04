Traceability Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,459.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $583,618.50 and $4,459.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00375014 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001093 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015941 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005932 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012466 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001127 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

